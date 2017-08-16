Jemma Lucy Admits To Dating Ashley Cole After His Split From Cheryl 

When you’re stuck in the Celebrity Big Brother house all day, talk is inevitably gonna turn to your love life. Cause really, there’s nothing else that interesting to say.

Getty

And so it is that that Jemma Lucy has dropped some gossip-worthy deets about her dating history - and it all started while the Ex On The Beach star was chatting to Sam Thompson about Chelsea football club. Yeah, sounds boring but bear with us.

“I could ring my mate John Terry and ask for tickets but NOT go with you,” Jemma joked wth Sam. “Fine, you've so slept with John Terry,” he responded.

“I haven’t,” insisted Jem. “The only Chelsea player I've ever slept with is Ashley Cole. I used to go out with him years ago when I was 20,” Jemma then confessed.

That’s not all though, because Jemma also revealed that she was with Ashley just after he’d moved on from his famous now ex-wife.

Getty

“Did you?! Jokes! He was the best left back ever! That must have been when he just moved to Chelsea - or was he at Arsenal?,” asked Sam.

“He was at Chelsea - but it wasn't a recent move. He’d just split up with Cheryl,” Jem admitted.

Total shocked face emoji moment. Keep the revelations coming, Jemma.

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on Channel 5

Words: Olivia Cooke

