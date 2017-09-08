Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Announces Her Debut Collection Of Lipsticks And The Colour Names Are SO Jemma Lucy

Jemma is the latest celeb to launch her own make up brand

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 14:53

There’s another new celebrity make up range for us to spend our hard earned cash on thanks to Ex On The Beach star Jemma Lucy

copyright [Instagram Jemma Lucy]

The model/reality TV star announced last night that she has created a line of liquid lipsticks with a series of posts on social media, and she even unveiled a dedicated Instagram account for her new brand.

“Yes yes!!! It's time for @juicebyjemlucy I can now reveal what I've been working on for the past few months, my very own liquid lipstick range!!! called JUICE BY JEMLUCY,” she wrote online.

Introducing 'BLOODSHOT' 💋 The bright red that will be sure to catch that someone's eye ✨ available for purchase on 10.09.17 #bloodshot #jemlucy #juicebyjem #juicy #lipstick #liquid #tattoogirls #inkgirlsofinstagram #inkgirlselfi #inkgirls #glasses #black #white #brand #beauty


She added, “All the colours are all original an edgy and I've named each one myself too.” 

The colours do sound pretty edgy, and they all have totally Jemma Lucy names like Massacre, Bloodshot and Steamy. And for the most part they look as bold as Jem’s personality. 

If you wanna get your hands on Jemma's lipsticks they are available from Sunday. 

 

