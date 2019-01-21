Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is

The Ex On The Beach star has announced she's expecting her first child after falling pregnant unexpectedly.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:13

Ex On The Beach babe Jemma Lucy has revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

The tattooed reality star is five months along and ready to discuss her journey to motherhood after pulling herself through the difficult early stages of her pregnancy.

Play the video to watch Jemma Lucy's transformation through the years...

Jemma described her pregnancy as "not planned," and a "shock," but she's incredibly excited to welcome the little one and co-parent with the baby's father, whose identity she is keeping a secret.

The babe, who has previously been linked to Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle, Chantelle Connelly and EOTB's Stephen Bear, told The Sun: "When I found out I was pregnant I was completely in shock."

instagram/jemlucy

She added: "I don’t think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when it's not planned."

After a lot of thought, Jemma felt that keeping the baby is the right thing to do, but she admitted that the early stages of her pregnancy were some of the "hardest" times of her life for various reasons.

"But the first three months were the hardest, I’m not even joking they were the hardest times of my life," she said, and added: "It's so difficult because of the emotions you go through."

instagram/jemlucy

Due to lack of support and stress, Jemma felt a lot of emotional trauma, and on top of that, she suffered from terrible morning sickness and chronic insomnia.

"When you’re pregnant things seem a lot worse than they are. I've cried over the stupidest sh*t. It’s not been enjoyable, but finally it's starting to feel less intense," she said.

At five months, Jemma is starting to feel better and is looking forward to welcoming her little one in June.

instagram/jemlucy

The babe is well aware of who the father is, but would rather keep him out of the public eye.

"I don't want everyone to guess who the dad is because they’ll never know," said.

She continued: "It’s someone who’s not in the public eye, someone I’ve known for a while and my situation with him has never been in the public eye and that’s how it's staying."

Which is totally fair enough tbh.

She's keeping the sex of the baba a secret too, meaning we'll have to wait until the little one arrives in Summer 2019 to find out.

instagram/jemlucy

And Jemma would be more than up for documenting her journey through motherhood: "People don’t expect me to have a child or be able to look after it. As I have a lot of haters, they’ll want to see that I can't do it - but I'll prove them all wrong," she said.

Congratulations, Jemma!

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Glowie
Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered

More From Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Jemma Lucy wants another BBL even after Leah Cambridge death
Jemma Lucy Breaks Silence On Leah Cambridge's Tragic Death After Bum Lift Surgery
Jemma Lucy drags Katie Price over losing her £45 million fortune.
Ex On The Beach's Jemma Lucy Drags Katie Price For 'Losing £45million Fortune'
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
From Chantelle Connelly To Lateysha Grace: Celebrities Who’ve Given Their Butts A Boost
From Chantelle Connelly To Lateysha Grace: Celebrities Who’ve Given Their Butts A Boost
Topless Jemma Lucy Pictured Freeing The Nipple In Eyepopping Holiday Snaps
Celebrities who&#039;ve wowed us with their transformations from brunette hair to blonde
9 Celebs Who Wowed Us By Going From Brunette To Bright Blonde
Jemma Lucy in Portugal
Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Eye-Popping Results Of Her Two Brazilian Butt Lift Procedures
From Dylan Sprouse To Megan McKenna: Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes
Marnie Simpson
Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes | MTV Celeb
You Won’t Believe The Career Route Jemma Lucy Is Going Down Next
Did Jemma Lucy Just Confirm That She's PREGNANT On Social-Media?

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
Music
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings