Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is

Ex On The Beach babe Jemma Lucy has revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

The tattooed reality star is five months along and ready to discuss her journey to motherhood after pulling herself through the difficult early stages of her pregnancy.

Play the video to watch Jemma Lucy's transformation through the years...

Jemma described her pregnancy as "not planned," and a "shock," but she's incredibly excited to welcome the little one and co-parent with the baby's father, whose identity she is keeping a secret.

The babe, who has previously been linked to Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle, Chantelle Connelly and EOTB's Stephen Bear, told The Sun: "When I found out I was pregnant I was completely in shock."

instagram/jemlucy

She added: "I don’t think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when it's not planned."

After a lot of thought, Jemma felt that keeping the baby is the right thing to do, but she admitted that the early stages of her pregnancy were some of the "hardest" times of her life for various reasons.

"But the first three months were the hardest, I’m not even joking they were the hardest times of my life," she said, and added: "It's so difficult because of the emotions you go through."

instagram/jemlucy

Due to lack of support and stress, Jemma felt a lot of emotional trauma, and on top of that, she suffered from terrible morning sickness and chronic insomnia.

"When you’re pregnant things seem a lot worse than they are. I've cried over the stupidest sh*t. It’s not been enjoyable, but finally it's starting to feel less intense," she said.

At five months, Jemma is starting to feel better and is looking forward to welcoming her little one in June.

instagram/jemlucy

The babe is well aware of who the father is, but would rather keep him out of the public eye.

"I don't want everyone to guess who the dad is because they’ll never know," said.

She continued: "It’s someone who’s not in the public eye, someone I’ve known for a while and my situation with him has never been in the public eye and that’s how it's staying."

Which is totally fair enough tbh.

She's keeping the sex of the baba a secret too, meaning we'll have to wait until the little one arrives in Summer 2019 to find out.

instagram/jemlucy

And Jemma would be more than up for documenting her journey through motherhood: "People don’t expect me to have a child or be able to look after it. As I have a lot of haters, they’ll want to see that I can't do it - but I'll prove them all wrong," she said.

Congratulations, Jemma!