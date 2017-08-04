Jemma Lucy Branded "Fake As F**k" And A "Backstabber" By Ex On The Beach's Holly Rickwood

Jemma Lucy definitely hasn’t got a fan in Ex On The Beach star Holly Rickwood, who has gone on the record to blast the Celebrity Big Brother housemate as being “fake as fuck” and a “backstabber" amongst some other not particularly flattering qualities.

The brutal straightalker hasn’t exactly minced her words when it comes to her review of Jemma as a person after claiming that the glamour model would “do anything” to get on top and happens to be an expert at manipulating the cameras.

In an interview with OK! Online, Holly waded in to the debate about Jem’s personality: “I would go as far as saying she’s the fakest person I’ve ever met. She’d do anything or backstab anyone to get to the top. She’s just desperate and she’s not even a celebrity. She’s done a bit reality TV but she’s only in the press because she’s fake as f**k.”

Ouch.

Interestingly enough, Holly then claimed that the real Jemma is probably more “sensitive” than she lets on: "I think Jemma, deep down she‘s a really nice girl and she’s actually sensitive. She comes across this big angry person but that’s not her at all. I think she’ll kick off at any opportunity just for air time.

And Holly has already predicted that an argument could erupt soon between Jem and Marissa Jade: "She says what she thinks but everything will be exaggerated or she’ll go over the top. Marissa looks very opinionated so I can see her saying something to Jemma and her saying something back and getting into an argument.”

Could she be onto something?

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

