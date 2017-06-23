Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Jemma Lucy has something to say about Megan McKenna and if anyone thought the pair of them might share a G&T together and discuss the halcyon days of Ex On The Beach Series 3 then they'd be drastically off the mark.

The straight-talking Jem revealed in an interview with OK! Online that while she would personally never rule out a return to the MTV show, there are some people out there ("like Megan") who are probably too "up themselves" to remember their roots.

"I would go back on Ex On the Beach again if the money was right and the standards were right," Jem declared, before adding: "I’ll never ever forget where I came from and that is the show who made me who I am today."

Going in on the TOWIE star specifically, she said: "Without this show, my life would be completely different. Anyone who forgets that is so up themselves like Megan McKenna, she didn’t like to be associated with the fact that she went on Ex On The Beach."

"She wouldn’t be on TOWIE without it. She needs to come down a peg or two. I could go on about her, but she’s an idiot."

But there was one final complimentary comment in all the insults, with Jemma conceding that Megan has done quite well for herself in terms of achieving all that life, love, and career success. So there's the tiniest scrap of silver lining to cling onto.

"Don’t get me wrong, she’s doing very well, but you can do well and not be a c*** along the way," she argued.

Yikes. Over to Megan?

