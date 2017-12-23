Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 

Jemma Lucy’s been doing what she does best, getting feisty and speaking her mind. The Ex On The Beach babe has started a new feud with Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary.

Both reality stars were at the same party at Impossible in Manchester, and to put it in polite terms neither seemed pleased to see the other.

One onlooker told the Manchester Evening News that they were, “face to face on the red carpet and had to be held apart by a doorman while calling each other sluts.”

The row then moved on to social media, with Jemma posting a video on Snapchat about the Big Brother star.

“It’s funny when you turn up to an event and the dregs of Manchester are there. The Chanelle McCleary’s of Manchester are there and they try and start on you.

“Embarrassing babes. I don’t think she even knows what I’m rollin’ with. You ain’t coming near me. I got knuckle dusters and dat. Handcuffs and dat,” raged Jem in the clip.

Sharing the video and responding to it Chanelle tweeted, “‘No hate around me’ yet you go straight on Snapchat trying to start saying you’re rolling with knuckle dusters #cringe #youaintagangsta.”

Chanelle then tweeted a grab showing she’d been blocked by Jem. We get a feeling this feud won’t end there.

