Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 

Safe to say the girls didn’t get on when they were at the same party in Manchester…

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 14:14

Jemma Lucy’s been doing what she does best, getting feisty and speaking her mind. The Ex On The Beach babe has started a new feud with Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary. 

Both reality stars were at the same party at Impossible in Manchester, and to put it in polite terms neither seemed pleased to see the other. 

The Geordie Shore lasses make their 2018 New Year's Resolutions 

One onlooker told the Manchester Evening News that they were, “face to face on the red carpet and had to be held apart by a doorman while calling each other sluts.”

The row then moved on to social media, with Jemma posting a video on Snapchat about the Big Brother star.

Copyright [Getty]

“It’s funny when you turn up to an event and the dregs of Manchester are there. The Chanelle McCleary’s of Manchester are there and they try and start on you.

“Embarrassing babes. I don’t think she even knows what I’m rollin’ with. You ain’t coming near me. I got knuckle dusters and dat. Handcuffs and dat,” raged Jem in the clip. 

Copyright [Getty]

Sharing the video and responding to it Chanelle tweeted, “‘No hate around me’ yet you go straight on Snapchat trying to start saying you’re rolling with knuckle dusters #cringe #youaintagangsta.”

Chanelle then tweeted a grab showing she’d been blocked by Jem. We get a feeling this feud won’t end there. 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses make their 2018 New Year's Resolutions 

 

More From Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Jemma Lucy Is Eyeing Up This Insane Surgical Procedure
Jemma Lucy slates Kerry Katona&#039;s ex
Jemma Lucy Ruthlessly Slates Kerry Katona's Ex For Pretending To Be On 'Date Night' With Her
Jemma Lucy Launches Casual Sex Dating App: "It Filters Out The Bullsh*t'
Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar
Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural
Celebrities
Celebrities Who Were Refused Entry | MTV Celeb
Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Jemma Lucy
Jemma Lucy's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb
Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination
Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video
Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video
Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out
Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal