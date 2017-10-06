Jemma Lucy Ditches Underwear And Risks Awkward Run-In With Kem Cetinay Following Amber Davies Party Beef

Jemma Lucy chose to forgo underwear last night as she stepped out in a seriously risqué black ensemble.

But the potential of a cheeky flash was the least of her worries, since she also chanced running into Kem Cetinay after all the drama that ensued when she was awkwardly refused entry to his girlfriend, Amber Davies', party this week.

Check out the exclusive video to see what Kem Cetinay had to say about Jemma Lucy being rejected from Amber Davies' Party...

Both the reality stars were pictured heading to the Elbrook Gala Ball at Chak 89 in South London after their online beef.

BACKGRID

Jemma's risque get-up left little to the imagination, showing off the results of her recent Brazilian butt-lift surgery, meanwhile Kem opted for a slightly more covered up ensemble, although he did risk a cheeky knee flash with a pair of generously ripped jeans.

The pair's crossing paths would have undoubtebly been pretty awks, since earlier this week Jemma blasted Kem's girlfriend and her management for refusing to let her into Amber's Motel Rocks collection launch.

BACKGRID

This prompted Kem Cetinay to respond, revealing that he wasn't sure what was going on, and that he 'didn't really know' who Jemma was.

Well the dramz certainly didn't end there, since Jemma then took to Twitter to swipe back at Kem, writing: "Just to clear this up I wasn't "trying" to get in, I was invited to an event so I came. Difference."

BACKGRID

The reality star continued the drama by responding to a number of tweets blasting the couple and their party.

Twitter

Twitter

Talk about awks! There's no word on whether the pair addressed the drama in person, but we certainly would have loved to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.