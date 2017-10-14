Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Because granny chic is big this autumn/winter, probably…

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 12:16

Jemma Lucy is always experimenting with her look, and her latest style switch up involves trying out grey hair. 

TBH she actually looks really awesome in this silver wig. At least we’re guessing it's a wig because in her latest Insta stories she's back to being brunette again. 

Her fans on Twitter also love the look, and have encouraged her to make the change permanent - which would be a very bold move, but then we all know how much Jem likes a bit of attention. 

Jem’s also spoken about her recent surgery, the Ex On The Beach star has just had a second bum lift but is already planning on another. 

“I want more surgery. This bum thing - I'm obsessed. I want it double what it is now,” she told The Sun. 

“I'm in the public eye and I get scrutinised every day for the way I look and I want to be comfortable with the way I look,” she admitted. 

She also revealed the process involved to get her bigger bum and it sounds fairly horrific to us. “They take all the fat out of your stomach, they flip you over and take the fat out of your back and put it in your bum. So it's not implants, it's very natural.”

Yep, not something we fancy putting ourselves through if we’re being honest. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

