Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Ex On The Beach star Jemma Lucy has undergone quite the transformation thanks to her latest surgical endeavour, and she has been proudly flaunting the results.

The reality hun has been raving about her second Brazilian butt-lift all over Snapchat, and now she's been posing in a car park to show fans just how bubbly her butt really is.

We can confirm that it is looking very peachy, and we know this because Jemma kindly posted the proof to her Instagram.

Chosing not to address the surgery in the caption, she wrote: "My stylist is better than yours, bruh."

That might be true (okay it's definitely true since we don't have one), but we must say we hardly noticed the outfit because we were too busy looking at her absolutely enormous.. quiff.

While the reality babe didn't mention her surgery in the Instagram post, the snaps came just hours after Jemma raved about her "Teeeeeeny waist" on Snapchat, all thanks to the fat transfer procedure.

Brazilian butt lift surgery is performed by removing fat from areas of the body such as the back, abdomen, hips, and thighs through liposuction. Then it is transferred to the bum to enhance it's size and shape.

While the whole thing sounds like quite an ordeal to us, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate is no doubt pleased with her larger derrière, since she's been on quite a quest to increase it's size.

"I’ve always had an obsession with having a bigger bum," she previously admitted to The Sun Online.

"I only had the last fat transfer four months ago but as soon as I woke up from the surgery I knew I wanted a second one."

We're glad to see that Jemma is pleased with the results the second time around.