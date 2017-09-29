Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Jem couldn’t resist the chance to carry on her war of words with Katie

Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:07

Jemma Lucy never misses a chance to have a go at her mentor-turned-enemy Katie Price. And we sorta love her for it tbf.

So really there was no way that she was going to keep quiet about the spat between Katie and Love Island’s Chris Hughes. Even though it’s got absolutely nothing to do with her.

So what’s happened is that Jem has backed up Chris after he claimed that he’d received threatening voicenotes from Katie. 

The drama between Chris and the glamour model kicked off when he shared private WhatsApp messages from Katie. He then claimed that he and girlfriend Olivia Attwood had been sent nasty voicenotes from Katie. 

“I've been there when [Katie's] left voicemails and messages where she really rants,” Jemma has told The Sun in an effort to make Katie look like a right mug. “I can see her doing the same to Chris and Olivia,” she confirmed. 

Katie has yet to hit back, but we’re sure it’s just a matter of time before there’s some fresh new drama between Jem and Katie. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

