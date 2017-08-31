Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Not fussed about people who don't like her.

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 14:11

Jemma Lucy has never been one to place too much value on what other people think of her and has now shared a completely topless snap of herself on Instagram before opening up about being labelled a "bitch."

The former Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach star has had her fair share of feuds in the past, and has now explained why she has a total of zero regrets about her televised clash with Sarah Harding. Yikes.

Having posted a naked shot alongside both Simba and her middle finger, the 29-year-old revealed in an interview with Star that she's only "aggressive" because of how hard it is to survive in this industry.

"I don't regret stuff because I learn from my mistakes. In terms of changing who I am, I would be less aggressive," she explained. "But being in the industry I'm in, it's hard."

When asked whether she cares about what people think of her, Jem replied: "No. I don't care about people booing me."

And as for being labelled a "bitch", Jemma pointed out that being upfront is a key part of her personality: "It's just how I am - I can't change that. I'd rather be myself. I can come across bitchy, but it's because I'm always brutally honest."

One thing's for sure, nobody could ever accuse Jem of holding back her honest opinion about someone. So, in fairness, she does have something of a point on this one.

