Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video

Jemma wants to help your dating life

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 13:54

There’s more to Jemma Lucy than just tits and tattoos - the model/reality TV is becoming a proper entrepreneur, and her latest project is a new dating site.

But being Jemma Lucy, the Ex On The Beach star has launched the new website - which promises to add some “spice in your life” - with a totally NSFW video, because, you know, boobs = attention. 

Check out Jemma Lucy's most naked moments so far...

“So @jemlucy new dating site www.jemsplayground.com is now live!! Are you looking for some spice in your life??! A causal date?! Some casual fun?! No strings attached?!,

“Even long term relationships should start casual so it’s a win win situation! Sign up for free and have a look at the sexy singles tonight 😈 @jemsplayground on insta,” she shared on her personal Instagram page. 

SO @jemlucy new dating site www.jemsplayground.com is now live!! Are you looking for some spice in your life??! A causal date ?! Some casual fun?! No strings attached ?! Even long term relationships should start casual so it’s a win win situation! Sign up for free and have a look at the sexy singles tonight 😈 @jemsplayground on insta

And of course loads of the comments are asking if Jem’s on there. Well, she has posted a picture of herself scrolling through the site, but our advice is don’t hold you’re breath about actually bagging a date with her. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Check out Jemma Lucy's most naked moments so far...

 

