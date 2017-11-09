Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video
Jemma wants to help your dating life
There’s more to Jemma Lucy than just tits and tattoos - the model/reality TV is becoming a proper entrepreneur, and her latest project is a new dating site.
But being Jemma Lucy, the Ex On The Beach star has launched the new website - which promises to add some “spice in your life” - with a totally NSFW video, because, you know, boobs = attention.
Check out Jemma Lucy's most naked moments so far...
“So @jemlucy new dating site www.jemsplayground.com is now live!! Are you looking for some spice in your life??! A causal date?! Some casual fun?! No strings attached?!,
“Even long term relationships should start casual so it’s a win win situation! Sign up for free and have a look at the sexy singles tonight 😈 @jemsplayground on insta,” she shared on her personal Instagram page.
And of course loads of the comments are asking if Jem’s on there. Well, she has posted a picture of herself scrolling through the site, but our advice is don’t hold you’re breath about actually bagging a date with her.
Words: Olivia Cooke
WATCH! Check out Jemma Lucy's most naked moments so far...