Jemma Lucy Hints She’ll Have Sex With Men And Women On Celebrity Big Brother

What with Jemma Lucy rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, she's come forward to announce that she has absolutely no qualms about having sex on the show if the situation heads that way.

Revealing that she's open to getting it on with both men and women on the series, Jemma told The Sun that her high sex-drive isn't something she's actively going to try and repress. And why should she, tbh.

“I have a very high sex drive. I have dated girls and boys. For me, it’s all about sex when I’m with a girl," the 28-year-old shared. “I had a secret relationship with a gorgeous girl last year but I couldn’t form the emotional attachment with her that I have done with boys. It’s just a physical sexual thing.

The former Ex On The Beach star has been linked to both Chanelle Connelly and Zaralena Jackson in recent months, declaring: “I’m very open about being bisexual. And I’m open to finding someone.”

Making her position on doing the deed in the Diary Room absolutely clear, Jemma added: “If I want to have sex on TV, I will. If I’m drunk and feel like stripping down and having sex, no-one is going to stop me.”

The upcoming series of Big Brother kicks off on August 1st on Channel 5. And by the sound of things, it's bound to be an eventful one.

