Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

Not exactly pleased.

Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 11:28

Jemma Lucy's weekend hasn't exactly gone to plan after she was left in the unfortunate position of being turned away from a party thrown by Amber Davies despite receiving an invitation to the event.

The former Ex On The Beach star shelled out a whopping £900 to travel down to London from Manchester, but told The Sun she was left feeling "disrespected and like scum" when bouncers wouldn't let her in.

The event was in honour of the Love Island star's fashion launch with Motel Rocks, and Jem was initially over the moon to receive an invitation.

"I was really happy to receive it. I watched Love Island, I loved her on it and I wanted to meet them and just wanted to say thank you for inviting me basically," she began.

But the event quickly turned into a disaster after it became apparent that she wasn't welcome at the establishment.

"I spoke to about 10 different people. We asked to speak to Amber's manager. Apparently he wasn't even there. Every single one of them said the same thing. They'd been told not to let me in. They wouldn't tell me who'd told them not to let me in and they wouldn't tell me why.

"They absolutely did not give two sh*ts about me or the fact I'd travelled and come to the event I was invited to.

Naturally Jem jumped to the conclusion that one of her arch-enemies was also at the party, but it soon became clear that this wasn't the case. 

"I've never had any sort of Twitter beef. Nothing. It's disgusting. How can they be so rude? It's rude to a person. It doesn't matter I'm Jemma Lucy. If someone gets a train to an event they've been invited to and they get turned away without a reason, that is so disrespectful and rude. It's disgusting how can you treat a human like that.

"I spoke to Kem outside, I said do you know what the problem is he didn't know what the problem was either. Everyone was so uninterested and unhelpful and rude to me. I'm so disgusted.

Couldn't be prouder of my girl @amb_d tonight at the launch of her clothing collection. Never thought I could be this obsessed with someone. She deserves everything she's about to achieve. ❤️ @amb_d

This is all pretty bad timing, considering Jem has only just flown back from Turkey after her second Brazilian Butt Lift. 

"I've also just had an operation a week ago so I'm not really in the best state to travel in. I've had a fat transfer in my bum so can't really sit down on the train and it's not exactly the best time for me to be doing all this anyway but I wanted to go."

Standing on a train for two hours only to be turned away at the club door? Sounds like a total nightmare. 

 

 

