Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Jemma Lucy has hit out at rumours that she and Big Brother star Charlie Doherty are in a relationship after the pair were spotted hand-in-hand as they entered Neighbourhood club in Manchester.

This isn't the first time Jem has been paired up with a woman in the press after her friendship/relationship with Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly imploded after Chan claimed it was a set-up to hit back at the media.

But Jem has shut down any reports of a romance between her and Charlie after poining out that she is capable of having friendships with women that don't necessarily escalate into relationships.

Screenshotting an image of an article suggesting the pair were dating, Jemma lashed out: "So it turns out I nat [can't] have a female FRIEND without it being twisted into a lesbian affair. Charlie is my mate that's it. Jeez."

It looks like Charlie is equally as baffled by the rumours as Jem, having taken to her Instagram page to slam the "chinese whispers" reports about their close friendship.

Me and the girlie @jemlucy #charityevent #london

Besides, the last we heard of Jem potentially dating another woman was back when she snogged tattooed model Becky Holt on Snapchat.

It's unknown if the couple are still (or ever were) together, but it sounds like we can definitely cross Charlie off the list of Jem's potential partners.