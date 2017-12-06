Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Launches Casual Sex Dating App: "It Filters Out The Bullsh*t'

This does actually seem like a pretty reasonable idea.

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 17:13

Jemma Lucy is fully aware that some people out there are sick of swiping through Tinder to find their Prince Charming and are actually just looking for a bit of no-strings-attached fun.  

That's why she's launched Jem's Playground - her very own dating app that is solely concentrated on doing away with the "bullsh*t" involved in regular old dating. And, after mulling it over for a while, we think she might just be onto something. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview with the Daily Star, the former Ex On The Beach gal pointed out that the usual dating sites are chockablock with people who actually want opposing outcomes. 

"Sometimes girls are looking for relationships and guys just want sex or vice-versa," she said, before announcing that her app lets users be super specific about what they're actually searching for. 

"There is an option for explicit pictures... you can spice it up to the max if you want, or tone it down.”

Copyright [Getty]

Insisting that her platform is the embodiment of her DGAF attitude, Jemma said: "If you go on a date you don't have to think 'will I marry them,' you want to go on another date and see.

"You might be wondering how big their d*** is... It's the normal things you think when you are on a date that my site offers. It is filter out the bulls***, which is very me."

Giving us all a final slice of advice about dipping our toes in the dating world, Jem announced: "If you wanna be a sl**, then be one. Everyone should do what they wanna do ... just don't get diseases and s***."

We couldn't have said it better, ourselves. 

 

 

