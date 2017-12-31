Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Posts Sweet Selfie With Her Estranged Mum, ‘Highlight Of My 2017’

Jemma’s been open about having a difficult relationship with her mum in the past

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 17:12

We’re used to seeing a tough Jemma Lucy, so it actually makes a nice change to see her softer side. 

The model and Ex On The Beach star has posted a really sweet selfie with her mum, which is extra special because Jem has been very honest in the past about how they were estranged. 

The Geordie Shore Lasses Make Their 2018 New Year's Resolutions

“The best day and highlight of my 2017 💙💙💙💙 my mama 💙💙💙💙” she captioned the selfie. Just look at all those heart Emojis, actually too cute! 

Just before Jemma appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 she spoke to The Sun Online about the complicated relationship she has with her mum. 

The best day and highlight of my 2017 💙💙💙💙 my mama 💙💙💙💙

“My first tattoo caused upset between me and my mum. I was only 14 - she told me in no uncertain terms that she was not happy about it and if I went through with it she would never speak to me again.”

“Our broken relationship really hurts her as much as it hurts me and I know we both love and want one another in our lives,” she added.

Copyright [Getty]

“It’s going to take some time but I really hope we can get to a good place. All I want is to have my mum in my life,” she finished. 

It looks like they’re in a good place now, and posting reindeer filtered selfies!

 

The Geordie Shore Lasses Make Their 2018 New Year's Resolutions

More From Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy posts selfie with her estranged mum
Jemma Lucy Posts Sweet Selfie With Her Estranged Mum, ‘Highlight Of My 2017’
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Jemma Lucy Is Eyeing Up This Insane Surgical Procedure
Jemma Lucy slates Kerry Katona&#039;s ex
Jemma Lucy Ruthlessly Slates Kerry Katona's Ex For Pretending To Be On 'Date Night' With Her
Jemma Lucy Launches Casual Sex Dating App: "It Filters Out The Bullsh*t'
Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar
Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural
Celebrities
Celebrities Who Were Refused Entry | MTV Celeb
Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Jemma Lucy
Jemma Lucy's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb
Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination
Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video
Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video
Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Trending Articles

chloe ferry and sam gowland are so loved up on holiday in Thailand
‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?
Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Holly Hagan reflects on life for NYE happier than ever
Holly Hagan Posts Emotional New Year’s Eve Message, ‘For The First Time In My Life I Feel Like Me’
Vicky Pattison celebrated New Year&#039;s Even by drinking a glass of dispersible aspirin
Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Gary Beadle&#039;s Instagram best nine is all about becoming a dad
Gaz Beadle’s Instagram 2017 Round-Up Is All About Becoming A Dad… Obviously
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night&#039;s new years eve party
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Jemma Lucy posts selfie with her estranged mum
Jemma Lucy Posts Sweet Selfie With Her Estranged Mum, ‘Highlight Of My 2017’
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?