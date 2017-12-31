Jemma Lucy Posts Sweet Selfie With Her Estranged Mum, ‘Highlight Of My 2017’

We’re used to seeing a tough Jemma Lucy, so it actually makes a nice change to see her softer side.

The model and Ex On The Beach star has posted a really sweet selfie with her mum, which is extra special because Jem has been very honest in the past about how they were estranged.

“The best day and highlight of my 2017 💙💙💙💙 my mama 💙💙💙💙” she captioned the selfie. Just look at all those heart Emojis, actually too cute!

Just before Jemma appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 she spoke to The Sun Online about the complicated relationship she has with her mum.

“My first tattoo caused upset between me and my mum. I was only 14 - she told me in no uncertain terms that she was not happy about it and if I went through with it she would never speak to me again.”

“Our broken relationship really hurts her as much as it hurts me and I know we both love and want one another in our lives,” she added.

“It’s going to take some time but I really hope we can get to a good place. All I want is to have my mum in my life,” she finished.

It looks like they’re in a good place now, and posting reindeer filtered selfies!

