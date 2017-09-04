Jemma Lucy Reveals She Wants To Take On Charity Work 'But Nobody Is Taking Her Seriously'

Jemma Lucy has opened up about her ambition to take on a bunch of charity work and she's confessed that getting a foot in the door is a lot harder than she first anticipated.

The Ex On The Beach star has explained that she'd like to turn her attention to helping others from now on, and issued a public plea on Twitter to any organisations who could use a helping hand.

The 29-year-old has revealed that a lot of the companies she'd like to work with require the kind of "qualifications" that she doesn't have, and that she would ideally like to use her time to help the "homeless" or "kids with no families."

Hitting back at a fan who wrote: "Any chance of covering my shift on the taxis in newcastle next sat, could do with a night out, I'll throw in a coupla baggy jumpers #volenteer," she wrote the pretty abrupt reply: "No."

So, that told them.

This comes as Jemma spoke up about her passion for helping abused pets after saying that she "loves animals more than humans." Let's hope Jem finds a way to fulfil her aim of helping others soon.