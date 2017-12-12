Jemma Lucy Ruthlessly Slates Kerry Katona's Ex For Pretending To Be On 'Date Night' With Her

There's been no shortage of random AF happenings in the celeb world this year, but Kerry Katona's ex pretending to be on a date with Jemma Lucy for attention just kind of took the biscuit.

Obviously there's no telling whether that was really his intention, but the Ex On The Beach babe is absolutely adamant that James English grabbed a photo with her and uploaded it with the caption "date night" just to get himself in the papers.

In fact, she's pretty raging about the whole thing and took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation after hearing about her so-called 'date night' with the former Atomic Kitten member's ex.

Instagram/jamesenglish2

"Why u goin round sayin date night u freak UR A FAN U ASKED ME FOR A PICTURE. Absolute IDIOT," wrote the outraged reality star on Twitter.

It appears that after altering the caption to "Last night" as opposed to "date night," he has since deleted ALL evidence of the upload. However, screenshots last forever and they show the original photo and caption.

Why u goin round sayin date night u freak UR A FAN U ASKED ME FOR A PICTURE. Absolute IDIOT https://t.co/55FkE9qSTn — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) December 11, 2017

HE WROTE IT ON HIS INSTA https://t.co/R78ms7bOFW — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) December 11, 2017

Jemma is certain that his intention was to get a bit of press, writing: "He def did that for it to get in the papers."

The pair clearly exchanged quite the war of words over the matter on Twitter, with the reality star ruthlessly telling him: "U was coming up to me beggin it all my mates seen it and bragging about being Kerry Katonas ex was the most cringe thing ever 😂"

U was coming up to me beggin it all my mates seen it and bragging about being Kerry Katonas ex was the most cringe thing ever 😂😂 https://t.co/D1oA3aoNQ6 — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) December 11, 2017

I judged him on meeting him and he def did that for it to get in the papers. Fuck off https://t.co/4ZZmk7Z7UE — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) December 11, 2017

It looks like James totally backed down in the end and deleted all evidence of his involvement, leading Jemma to write: "When he deletes all his tweets cos u roasted him."

When he deletes all his tweets cos u roasted him 😂 — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) December 11, 2017

We still have so many questions to be honest, but we're just going to put this to bed as one of the most random things to happen literally ever.