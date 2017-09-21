Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy Shows Off Naked Pictures In Another Calendar Sneak Peek

Expect plenty of boobs and bum in Jemma Lucy’s new calendar

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 13:03

We actually think that Jemma Lucy should appear on the next series of Celebrity Apprentice, the girl is a killer saleswoman. She certainly knows how to get people interested in her 2018 calendar, anyway.

The Ex On The Beach star has given fans another peek at her new calendar, this time showing off some actual proper naked shots of herself on her Instagram Stories. She looks pretty hot TBF.

It’s not the first time that Jem’s attempted to entice fans into buying her calendar by sharing pictures of what their money would get them, she’s shown off some pretty sexy lingerie pics in the past, too. 

Jemma might seem like she’s the ultimate in body confidence but even the Celebrity Big Brother star has her hang ups and issues.

“I feel sick when I see what I used to look like... and although I still don't have my dream body, I look better after having surgery,” she admitted to Closer magazine recently.

Sneak peak into my 2018 calendar have u got yours ?!! 👀 greatcalendaroffers.com/jemma

A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemlucy) on

We just hope Jemma doesn’t go too far with the surgery - she really doesn’t need it. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

