Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Jemma Lucy finished off her night out last night in the same way as most of us… heading off to Maccy Ds for something to eat.

While she was there she also decided to have a go at working in the Drive-Thru - which is the sort of hilariously random thing that only Jems could get away with.

Jemma Lucy's most naked moments so far...

Sharing the whole thing on Snapchat, the Ex On The Beach star put on a headset and tried to take an order.

“Right I’m serving someone in McDonald’s guys,” she said to the camera in one clip.

Copyright [Snapchat]

Getting into her new job role she said to one customer through her headset, “Hello what would you like to order?”, she then laughed and added, “You can’t have that, I’m sorry.”

We don't even want to begin to imagine what the person on the other end asked for.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Jemma's most naked moments ever!