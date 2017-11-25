Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Jemma Lucy has never been one to claim she's all about the natural look but it sounds like she's changed her tune when it comes to getting her pout in prime condition.

The former Ex On The Beach star has previously undergone a boob job, two Brazilian butt lifts, botox, and multiple fillers but has now decided to surgically reduce the size of her lips.

Let's all get checking out the real cost of celebrity surgery...

In an Instagram post, Jemma debuted the results of her recent surgery alongside a message of praise for her doctor. "My absolute G @drrobertofficialsorting out my lips, I wanted them reduced and he’s done such an amazing job! Looking more natural but still juicy ;)"

While her pout was the main purpose of the Insta upload, plenty of fans had positive comments to make about her bubblegum pink hair. "The hair is amazing and your lips look lovely and plump," one person reviewed.

"Soooooooooo much better," another fan added in reference to the surgery, while someone else responded: "Oh my god you look so gorgeous Jemma, you look so stunning, loving the hair!"

This comes after Jemma opened up about her surgery addiction to Closer Magazine: "I get a buzz from the fact you can lie on a bed, fall asleep and wake up with the body you want," she admitted.

BACKGRID

Jem added: "It’s so addictive; the moment I walked out of hospital after my bum lift, I was ready to go back in and have something else done. I love the adrenaline rush it gives me."

We're just glad Jem is finally content with the size of her pout.