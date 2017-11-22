Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years

Ex On The Beach Babe and Celebrity Big Brother star Jemma Lucy is the undisputed queen of transformations. You will struggle to think of a person that has changed up their look quite as much as this tattoo loving reality TV veteran.

Jemma's first stint on the telly was for Channel 4's Brat Camp back in 2005, and it's fair to say that she is almost unrecognizable as an ink-free teen. Jem's next reality venture was on Katie Price's 2011 show, Signed By Katie Price, which saw her compete to win a modeling contract. While she missed out on the prize, Jemma's increasingly quirky but beauts look made it clear she was meant to be in front of the camera.

Hit play on the video to see Jemma Lucy's evolution from an ink-free teen to a tatted up beauty queen...

Jemma has been pretty busy since her early TV days, not only has she made frequent trips to the tattoo parlor but she's also appeared on EOTB twice as well as a number of other reality shows.

The babe loves to switch things up when it comes to her hair and eyes (she's a huge fan of coloured contacts), and she's made no secret of her surgical endeavors either. The babe's most recent trip under the knife was for her Brazilian butt lift, and she has been proudly flaunting the bubble butt results.

One thing is for sure, this babe is always going to stun with her ever-changing look.

