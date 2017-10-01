Jemma Lucy

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

The former Ex On The Beach star has always been upfront about her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 16:31

At this point, we all know that Jemma Lucy has been the recipient of not one but two major surgeries on her behind. Even so, fans have been left stunned by the sheer magnitude of her bum.

The former Ex On The Beach star has now come forward to announce that she's been pretty easygoing on the gym routine since leaving Celebrity Big Brother way back in August. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of shocking celebrity surgery complications...

But now that she's all healed up and can actually sit on her behind like a regular person, Jem decided to take to Instagram with the belfie to potentially end all belfies.

Revealing that she's determined to get her bum looking peachier than ever, she captioned the shot: "First glutes session back in the gym after big brother... on a mission now watch 🍑"

First glutes session back in the gym after big brother... on a mission now watch 🍑

First glutes session back in the gym after big brother... on a mission now watch 🍑

A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemlucy) on

The image has drawn a lot of attention from fans, who can't quite believe their eyes when it comes to Jemma's pert and properly rounded derriere.

"You have a very sexy ass 💋💋," one admirer wrote, as another said: "She looks soooooo fit now she always did but now she's is on another level."

There’s so much hype around about this brand @iiwii.uk there tracksuits are so sick!! Go check them out - The packaging is a nice touch as well - and free uk delivery!!

This comes after Jemma opened up about her decision to go under the knife yet again. At the time, she told The Sun: "I’ve always had an obsession with having a bigger bum.

"I only had the last fat transfer four months ago but as soon as I woke up from the surgery I knew I wanted a second one."

We're just glad Jem is feeling great about the second operation. Let us know your thoughts with a tweet @MTVUK. 
 

 

