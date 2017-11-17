Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Jemma Lucy has been putting on a pretty revealing display after pulling on potentially the flimsiest swimsuit we've ever seen to show off the results of her recent surgical procedures.

The former Ex On The Beach star has always been upfront about her decision to undergo not one but two Brazilian butt lifts and has since jetted off to Lanzarote to soak up the last of the sunshine.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of shocking celebrity surgery complications...

The 29-year-old was all about owning those dodgy tanlines and pulled on a skimpy grey costume that was seemingly designed to showcase a genuinely eye-popping amount of cleavage.

Jemma has had a pretty significant twelve months after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and jetting out to Turkey alongside TOWIE's Bobby Norris to undergo joint cosmetic surgeries.

Jemma Lucy puts on a revealing display in low-cut swimsuit in Lanzarote. / BACKGRID

The reality star has kept her spontaneous beach break off social-media but some images of her kicking back and relaxing on a sun lounger have since been snapped by the paparazzi.

Fans of Jemma Lucy will probably already know that she whipped her kit off to take a series of saucy images for her upcoming 2018 calendar and went into detail about how surgery has boosted her confidence.

The former Ex On The Beach star recently opened up about her second Brazilian butt lift. / BACKGRID

In an interview with Closer Magazine, she insisted that going under the knife was the right decision for her: “I feel sick when I see what I used to look like... and although I still don't have my dream body, I look better after having surgery.”

We're just glad to hear Jem is finally at peace with her body.



