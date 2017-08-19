Sophie Kasaei On CBB’s Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Jemma Lucy has been one of the most watchable/controversial housemates in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, and that’s pretty much just because she’s been getting in loads of fights with Sarah Harding.

So, has the fiery Ex On The Beach star wasted a chance to show everyone that there’s more to her than just the feisty, opinionated girl we know and love? Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei thinks so.

“What is going on with Sarah Harding and Jem Lucy?!,” asks Sophie in her weekly new! magazine column. “I think Jem had an opportunity to go in there and show everyone that she might be an alright girl, but she just doesn't seem bothered.”

“She could have made a good impression, but it doesn't seem to have gone that way,” adds Sophie.

That’s one - pretty diplomatic - way of putting it. And our Soph predicted that the Jemma “we all know” would be the Jem we saw in the CBB house.

