Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother

While Jemma Lucy hasn't quite waded into the Celebrity Big Brother house with her usual levels of drama, Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei thinks it probably won't be long until her controversial side starts to shine through.

The former Ex On The Beach star has had her fair share of explosive moments in the past but our Soph reckons she's much cannier when it comes to playing the reality TV game than most people realise. Let's hear her out.