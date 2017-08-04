Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother
Jem's been unusually quiet so far.
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 12:52
While Jemma Lucy hasn't quite waded into the Celebrity Big Brother house with her usual levels of drama, Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei thinks it probably won't be long until her controversial side starts to shine through.
The former Ex On The Beach star has had her fair share of explosive moments in the past but our Soph reckons she's much cannier when it comes to playing the reality TV game than most people realise. Let's hear her out.
Latest News
This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Talks About Cheryl And Admits Girls Aloud Wasn't 'Plain Sailing'
Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’
Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Keeps A book Containing A List Of All 1,500 Women He's Slept With
Bebe Rexha Drops ‘That’s It’ With 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane
Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game
New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More
Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image
Selena Gomez Covers ‘InStyle’ And Gets Honest About Her Music and Mental Health
Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive
Lorde Creates Her Own Paradise In ‘Perfect Places’ Video
Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle
An Unprecedented Amount Of People Have Applied For Love Island 2018
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise
Zoella Reminds Us Why We Love Her As She Bares All In Real Makeup-Free Selfie
Jessie Ware Releases Moody ‘Midnight’ Video
"F**k It!" Friday: Lilly Singh
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Can't Stop Licking Food Off Of Each Other's Bodies
More From Jemma Lucy
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Thinks 'Malicious' Jemma Lucy Will Show Her True Colours Soon On CBB | MTV News
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Can't Stop Licking Food Off Of Each Other's Bodies
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy Was Once On A Show Called Brat Camp When She Was 15 And It's AMAZING
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances
Celebrity
Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates
Celebrity
Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy, Jordan Davies And 13 Other Lucky Celebs Enter The House
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?
Celebrity
James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy Was Once On A Show Called Brat Camp When She Was 15 And It's AMAZING
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise
Celebrity
Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men
TV Shows
Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach
Celebrity