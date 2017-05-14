Is This Jennifer Lawrence's Twin?

Either Jennifer Lawrence has a secret twin or a legit living, breathing doppelgänger since there is a teen model that looks EXACTLY like her.

The resemblance between The Hunger Games actress and Alexia Maier really is uncanny but of course, they can't actually be twins, since at 17 Alexia is a whole decade younger than the Oscar winner.

We refuse to believe they aren't at least long lost sisters, though.

The J-Law lookalike says she even gets stopped in the street by excited civilians who think they've bumped into the actress (hopefully she gives them a slightly warmer welcome than the real Jennifer just admitted to giving fans).

Alexia told the Daily Mail: "At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence, but when I started getting dozens of comments about my J-Law similarities, I started to realise it myself."

Instagram/Getty

"In my hometown, people know they're not going to see a real celebrity, so I've been told I look like her, but never confused. But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs. I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said 'Jennifer, I'm your biggest fan!' I told her, 'I'm not Jennifer!' but the woman immediately said, 'are you sure?' I'll never forget her reaction."

Sounds like a pretty reasonable question if you ask us, besides denying to be JL is EXACTLY the kind of stunt that the 'Mother' actress would pull herself.

Wait, could Alexia even be Jennifer trying to pull the wool over everyone eyes? Woah. Would the real J-Law please stand up.