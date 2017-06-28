Jennifer Lawrence Calls Paparazzi A ‘F**king Loser’ After He Touched Her Dog

Get all of the latest celeb gossip and Single AF news >>>

Jennifer Lawrence is the kind of dog owner who is more than happy to call a stranger out when they try and touch her beloved pet pooch.

Which is exactly what happened at LAX airport recently, when the Oscar-winner tried to make her way to her awaiting car through a throng of pesky paparazzi.

Only when one TMZ reporter tried to get his shot and ask a quick question about her recent private plane drama (it had to make an emergency landing), he took her silence as the perfect opportunity to befriend her dog who was trailing along beside her.

And so he held his hand out to pat Pippi.

Which it turns out was not the correct thing to do at all, as J-Law replied while scooping up her dog: "Don't touch my dog, you f--king loser.”

SCATHING. So the moral of the story is do not ever touch Jennifer Lawrence's dog unless she explicitly gives you permission.