Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She's A Massive 'A**hole' To Her Fans

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has held her hands up to being a total "a**hole" to her fans and she's opened up about why she can sometimes be rude af.

It turns out it's a bit of a coping mechanism for the Oscar winner and it helps her deal with fame and unwanted attention in public. The 27-year-old had a chat with Adam Sandler for Variety's Actors on Actors series and she got pretty candid about the whole thing.

Check out the video to see the most explosive reality show flip outs in history...

The pair were casually chatting about how they deal with all the attention, and the 'Mother' actress joked: "I just generally, once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a**hole,"

With her being one of the most recognised actresses literally ever, and a bit of a worldwide sweetheart at that, it's difficult to imagine the magnitude of attention she must receive when she pops out for a pint of milk.

Getty

"That's kind of like my only way of defending myself, just being an a**hole," she added.

She also laughed about some of her go-to a-hole tactics for deterring fans, which includes giving a firm and blunt "no" when fans ask for selfies and she demonstrated how she wags her finger if someone approaches her table.

Forbes highest paid actress of 2015 and 2016 also admitted to telling fans "It's my day off!" Or "It's Sunday, I'm not working today."

While it was clear J-Law was having a bit of a laugh about it, we're pretty sure she was being deadly serious. Moral of the story: If you ever spy Jen in the street, it's probs just best to admire from afar.