Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Jennifer Lawrence has surprisingly spoken out about the recent video that surfaced online of her pole dancing, explaining to her fans that she’s not even sorry.

The actress was out for a friend’s birthday at the time in the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, when she was secretly filmed trying her hand on the stripper pole.

Taking to Facebook to share her side of the story, Jen explained that she was just having fun like any normal human would in that situation.

“Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.

Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.

–Jen.”

What an actual hero.

