Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 17:09

Jennifer Lawrence has surprisingly spoken out about the recent video that surfaced online of her pole dancing, explaining to her fans that she’s not even sorry.

The actress was out for a friend’s birthday at the time in the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, when she was secretly filmed trying her hand on the stripper pole.

Taking to Facebook to share her side of the story, Jen explained that she was just having fun like any normal human would in that situation. 

“Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.

Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.

–Jen.”

What an actual hero.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on…

Latest News

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

More From Jennifer Lawrence

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Passengers
Movies

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Reveal The Secrets Of Their Steamy Sex Scenes Together

Celebrity

The Man Who Hacked Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Pictures Is Going To Prison

Jennifer Lawrence

25 Iconic Film Roles That Were Almost Played By Other Actors

Iconic Film Roles That Were Nearly Played By Other Actors

jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That She Has Never Been Kissed On New Year

Passengers
Passengers

MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Passengers' (Part 2)

Passengers
Passengers

MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Passengers' (Part 1)

Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy

Passengers

Passengers Sex Scene - Behind The Scenes

Passengers

Passengers - Funniest Moments Behind The Scenes

jennifer lawrence
Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Is Scared Her Vagina Is Going To Turn Into A “Wet Sponge”

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER