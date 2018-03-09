Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she hasn't had any action in the bedroom for a seriously long time, with her lifelong fear of picking up an STI ruling out any potential hook-ups.

The 27-year-old actor parted ways with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky back in December and it sounds like it might be some time before she jumps headlong into a new romance.

In an interview with The Sun, Jen explained that she only makes wisecracks about her sex-life to cover up the fact that she isn't actually getting any.

"I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends," she admitted. "I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it."

Not to mention the fact that she goes to extreme measures to ensure that she doesn't pick up any diseases: "I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous," she warned.

It sounds like Jen even asks her prospective partners to provide her with proof of a clean bill of health before they do the deed. In fairness, you can never actually be too careful on this one.

"If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved," she hinted. "That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

If nobody out there was getting the message that Jen hasn't had sex in forever, she added: "I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there."

