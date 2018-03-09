Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why

The struggle is real.

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 10:24

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she hasn't had any action in the bedroom for a seriously long time, with her lifelong fear of picking up an STI ruling out any potential hook-ups.

The 27-year-old actor parted ways with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky back in December and it sounds like it might be some time before she jumps headlong into a new romance.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview with The Sun, Jen explained that she only makes wisecracks about her sex-life to cover up the fact that she isn't actually getting any.

"I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends," she admitted. "I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it."

Monica Schipper/Getty

Not to mention the fact that she goes to extreme measures to ensure that she doesn't pick up any diseases: "I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous," she warned.

It sounds like Jen even asks her prospective partners to provide her with proof of a clean bill of health before they do the deed. In fairness, you can never actually be too careful on this one. 

"If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved," she hinted. "That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

If nobody out there was getting the message that Jen hasn't had sex in forever, she added: "I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there."

The struggle is real. 

Latest News

Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?
Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts
Charlotte Crosby’s Got An Important Life Lesson To Share And It’s Got Us Feeling Inspired – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Just Weighed In On Cheryl Blossom Being A Witch
A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures

More From Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Vikander and Margot Robbie
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Charlize Theron & Alicia Vikander Reveal How Hollywood Is Changing For Women In 2018
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence And The Red Sparrow Cast Go Speed Dating | MTV Movies
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She Won’t Be Running For President | MTV Movies
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
MTV Movies Screening Room: Red Sparrow, Wonder Wheel & Gringo!
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Reports She Had An Affair With Chris Pratt
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
Jennifer Lawrence Working On Documentary Series About The #MeToo Movement
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
Jennifer Lawrence Responds To ‘Sexist’ Coverage Over Her Decision To Wear A Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Claims She Was ‘Rude’ To Joanna Lumley At The BAFTAs
Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking A One Year Break From Acting To Focus On Political Activism

Trending Articles

Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts