Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 14:26

Jennifer Lawrence was involved in a terrifying flying ordeal on Saturday.

According to reports, the Hunger Games actress was travelling in her private jet when both engines failed.

Getty
Jenny was travelling to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit her family when one of her plan’s engines shut down while flying at 31,000 feet.

The fault forced her pilot to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York.

However it was during the descent to safety that the second engine on the jet also packed up.

The pilots succeeded in safely landing the aircraft – and were met by emergency vehicles on the tarmac.

The ordeal will no doubt have worried the Hunger Games actress who has a fear of flying.

She once told Wonderland magazine that she would worry about the physics behind how much an airplane must weigh versus it’s possibility to soar through the sky.

Getty
However a representative for the star told E! News following this flight that the Oscar winning actress “is fine” following her ordeal.

Glad you’re alright JLaw!

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

More From Jennifer Lawrence

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Passengers
Movies

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Reveal The Secrets Of Their Steamy Sex Scenes Together

Celebrity

The Man Who Hacked Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Pictures Is Going To Prison

Jennifer Lawrence

25 Iconic Film Roles That Were Almost Played By Other Actors

Iconic Film Roles That Were Nearly Played By Other Actors

jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That She Has Never Been Kissed On New Year

Passengers
Passengers

MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Passengers' (Part 2)

Passengers
Passengers

MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Passengers' (Part 1)

Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy

Passengers

Passengers Sex Scene - Behind The Scenes

Passengers

Passengers - Funniest Moments Behind The Scenes

Trending Articles

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Celebrity

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Celebrity

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Celebrity

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?