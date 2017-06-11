Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror
The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing
Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 14:26
Jennifer Lawrence was involved in a terrifying flying ordeal on Saturday.
According to reports, the Hunger Games actress was travelling in her private jet when both engines failed.Jenny was travelling to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit her family when one of her plan’s engines shut down while flying at 31,000 feet.
The fault forced her pilot to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York.
However it was during the descent to safety that the second engine on the jet also packed up.The pilots succeeded in safely landing the aircraft – and were met by emergency vehicles on the tarmac.
The ordeal will no doubt have worried the Hunger Games actress who has a fear of flying.
She once told Wonderland magazine that she would worry about the physics behind how much an airplane must weigh versus it’s possibility to soar through the sky.However a representative for the star told E! News following this flight that the Oscar winning actress “is fine” following her ordeal.
Glad you’re alright JLaw!
