Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking A Break From Acting And You Won’t Believe What She’s Doing Instead

Jennifer is swapping Hollywood for pottery…

Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 15:20

Jennifer Lawrence is basically the biggest thing in Hollywood rn, but the Oscar winner wants to give it all up for a bit and do something different. Something very, very different. 

She’s not getting behind the camera to produce or direct like a lot of actors do when they need a bit of a breather from being in front of the camera. Although you could say she’ll still be in a creative industry. 

While promoting her current film Mother!, Jen revealed that she’s blocked out some time for herself in her diary, “I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years,” she said on the Today show. 

And what will she be doing when she has all this time on her hands? She'll be getting them a bit mucky as she admitted she that she wants to, “start making pots.”

Yep, J-Law is going to try out pottery. And she’s so wildly successful at everything she does we reckon she’ll be an award winning potter in no time. Assuming the whole thing's not a big joke that is!

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break from acting to take up pottery

Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking A Break From Acting And You Won't Believe What She's Doing Instead

