Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Shocking 'Mother!' Ending

Jennifer Lawrence reveals what her reaction was when she first read the shocking ending to the script for her new movie, Mother!

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 18:51

Jennifer Lawrence's new thriller, Mother! is arguably the most mindblowing film of 2017. 

And the most mindblowing-est moment of Mother! is easily its shocking finale. 

When we sat down with Jennifer Lawrence, she revealed what her reaction was when she first read the mind-boggling ending to the script, and the intense way she researched her role using REAL LIFE births. 

HIT PLAY to see J-Law reveal all the surprising behind-the-scenes secrets... 

And if you want more Mother!, watch Jennifer Lawrence reveal the hidden details you should look out for by hitting PLAY below... 

- 'Mother!' is in cinemas now.

