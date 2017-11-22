Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Splits From Darren Aronofsky After A Year Of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence and director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky have reportedly called time on their relationship after just over a year of dating.

The former couple joined forces on 2017 film Mother! and have only ever had positive things to say about each other's work. The break-up reportedly went down at some point last month and the pair are said to be on amicable terms.

Entertaintment Tonight were the first to announce that sources had confirmed the split, with Jennifer and Darren supposedly having sat together at the Governors Awards in LA after they'd decided to seperate.

The insider revealed that the situation wasn't an awkward one and that the pair maintain a friendly relationship. This comes after both Jennifer and Darren had recently gushed about each other in seperate interviews.

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival in September, the director described Jennifer as a "once-in-a-generation" talent: "Well, I don't know what makes her great -- maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water," he joked.

"I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

The couple had been dating for around a year and remain on amicable terms. / Getty

For her part, Jen opened up in a podcast on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter about how their relationship first got started.

"We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working," Jennifer said. "And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend.’"

