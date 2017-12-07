Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Dream Dinner Date Is Scott Disick

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that there's nobody she'd rather sit down and have dinner with than Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick.

The actress has always been upfront about her passion for the Kardashian-Jenner gang as a whole, and has admitted that there's just something about Kourtney's ex that has her hooked.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on THR, the host asked: “Three people you’d like to have at a dinner party, living or dead?”

That's when Jen ranked her dream options: “Scott Disick [from Keeping Up With the Kardashians], Luann [de Lesseps] from Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel,” she admitted.

Getty

“And I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart,” she added.

This comes after Jen recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she once "drank five martinis" and "wound up naked in [Kris Jenner's] closet," before adding that the evening was "everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Copyright [Getty]

Hardcore fans will also remember that Jen's obsession with the KUWTK clan resulted in her setting up a giant tent on the set of Mother! that screened back-to-back episodes of the E! show.

"I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life. I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out okay. It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs.”

Honestly, it sounds dreamy.