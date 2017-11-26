Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Dreams Of Taking A Break From Acting To Milk Goats

Is it just us or does this sound like the beginning of a movie in itself?

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 09:39

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about how she'd like to take a breather from the lights and drama of Hollywood in an effort to get back to her farm roots.

The actor has spent the last seven years shooting films non-stop and is ready to kick back, relax, and not feel any pressure to complete three films in the space of a casual twelve months. 

In an interview with Elle, Jennifer explained that she'd gladly swap out the bustling A-List lifestyle for simple country living: "I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats."

Jennifer also expressed an interest to up her activism with nonprofit group Represent.Us - an organisation she's already on board with that aims to end corruption in politics once and for all. 

This isn't the first time Jen has opened up about her passion for farming. Back in 2012, she told Seventeen that she already knows her way around a chicken coop: "Growing up, I lived 15 minutes away from a horse farm, and I went there almost every day."

It might be a while before Jen is raising crops, tending livestock, and cleaning out the pig pen because she's currently all signed up to appear in upcoming thriller Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Thoughts on Jen's potential career break? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 


 

