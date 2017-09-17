So Jennifer Lawrence Once Auditioned To Play A Lead Role In Gossip Girl

She might be best known for starring in X-Men movies and scooping top prizes at the Oscars – but Jennifer Lawrence could have been a TV star if she had won an early audition.

It turns out the actress auditioned for the role of Serena Van Der Woods on cult teen drama Gossip Girl.

Getty

The show creator, Josh Schwartz, has revealed all about JLaw’s alleged audition.

"We did not realise this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena [van der Woodsen] and auditioned,” he told Vulture.

"This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it," Josh added.

However it turns out Josh has never watched Jen’s audition tape himself - while Blake Lively ultimately won the iconic role.

"We can't remember if we saw [her audition tape] or not. It was ten years ago, and she would've been how old, 15?" he pondered.

Paramount

Meanwhile Jennifer has revealed she is about to take a break from acting.

Appearing on The Today Show in America to promote her current horror movie Mother!, Jen said she is going to take a two year break from acting and “start making pots”.

