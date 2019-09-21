Jennifer Lopez Closed the Versace Show In A New Version of The Iconic Green Dress

Jennifer "J-Lo" Lopez is having one hell of a year and she just let us know that it's not over yet.

The superstar - who is riding high on Oscar buzz for her powerhouse role in Hustlers - has left everybody gagging after making a surprise appearance on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a reimagined version of the iconic green dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Getty Images

J-Lo closed the shoow and commanded everyone's attention as she glided through the huge round catwalk with the green fabric flowing behind her and all attendees quickly jumping to their feet to give her a standing ovation.

The Versace fashion house is famous for its sometimes risky, always gasp-worthy runway show endings and this stunt is easily one of their best.

Getty Images

This is not the first time that Jenny from the Block has paid homage to her jaw-dropping Grammys look as she previously donned a new version in the 'I Luh Ya Papi' music video in 2014.

However, 19 years after they were responsible for the creation of Google Images, this is the first true celebration of that moment by J-Lo and Donatella Versace, who posed alongside the actress for the finale.

Getty Images

It's perfect timing because the news of their original team-up in 2000 being Google's inspiration behind creating Google Images has been doing the rounds on social media and among news outlets again recently.

Jennifer Lopez just closed the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan in a reimagined version of her iconic 2000 Grammy dress. pic.twitter.com/aoX2XFlHdz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 20, 2019

Even amidst the culture's nostalgic bubble, Miss Lopez is out here creating new iconic moments inspired by herself. The levels of legendary are simply beyond comprehension at this point.

Everybody just bow down to J-Lo (if you weren't already, wyd?) because she belongs to a higher power.