Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

An inquiry has been opened.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 14:53

The relationship between Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis has taken another dark turn after it's been alleged that Steph has made a formal complaint to the authorities about her now ex-boyfriend. 

It's being reported that a fresh complaint was made after the couple experienced a particulary "fiery" argument, with Liverpool Police now having opened an inquiry into a situation that's been described as "ongoing."

Missing these two ❤my babies x them sunglasses 😩❤😂❤❤❤

Missing these two ❤my babies x them sunglasses 😩❤😂❤❤❤

A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on

Further information about what sparked the row is being kept under wraps for legal reasons but it's been suggested that Jeremy has been made aware of the complaint brought against him. 

"The latest row has been a really bad one – it got so fiery that the police have even got involved, and there’s no sign of them smoothing things over this time," an insider allegedly told The Sun.

Goodnight and god bless ❤️ 🔐📙

Goodnight and god bless ❤️ 🔐📙

A post shared by I AM JEREMY (@jeremymcconnellcooke) on

Pointing out that this isn't the first time the police have been called over their romance, the source said: "They may well want to speak to him about her complaint – and it’s the second time the authorities have had to get involved in their relationship." 

As for what Steph's family make of the situation, they're said to be keen that the former couple decide to remain separated going forwards: “Her family really feel that this time they should call things a day for good, for everyone’s sake.”

 

 

Latest News

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott

Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

She’s Giving Us a Heart Attack – Demi Lovato Is Releasing a New Single on Friday

Ellen Page Stars In Creepy First Trailer For The Flatliners Remake

Bella Hadid Calls Out Invasive Paparazzi And Talks Jordan Barrett Dating Rumours

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Citizenship Of Manchester

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos

More From Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?
TV Shows

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Beauty School Cop Outs | Where Are They Now?

Jeremy McConnell flirts with Savanna&#039;s mum on Beauty School Cop Outs
TV Shows

Jeremy McConnell Chatted Up Ex On The Beach’s Savannah Kemplay’s MUM On Beauty School Cop Outs

Savannah kisses Jeremy McConnell on Beauty School Cop Outs
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell Prove They're Back ON In The Wake Of Split Rumours

Jeremy McConnell breaks social media silence with super cute pic of his son

Jeremy McConnell Has Posted A Super Cute Insta Pic With Baby Son Caben

Stephanie Davis met by Jeremy McConnell when she left hospital where she received treatment for stress-related illness
Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Leaves Hospital With Jeremy McConnell After Treatment For Stress-Related Illness

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Rushed To Hospital After Jeremy McConnell 'Split' Takes Its Toll

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy Mc&#039;Connell back together after drama kicked this week
Celebrity

Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell Show They're Together Again With Smoochy Selfie After Her Drama-Causing Promise To Quit Drinking

Celebrity

Jeremy McConnell Hits Out At Stephanie Davis' 'Malicious Lies' As She Admits To A Drinking Problem

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy