Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

The relationship between Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis has taken another dark turn after it's been alleged that Steph has made a formal complaint to the authorities about her now ex-boyfriend.

It's being reported that a fresh complaint was made after the couple experienced a particulary "fiery" argument, with Liverpool Police now having opened an inquiry into a situation that's been described as "ongoing."

Further information about what sparked the row is being kept under wraps for legal reasons but it's been suggested that Jeremy has been made aware of the complaint brought against him.

"The latest row has been a really bad one – it got so fiery that the police have even got involved, and there’s no sign of them smoothing things over this time," an insider allegedly told The Sun.

Pointing out that this isn't the first time the police have been called over their romance, the source said: "They may well want to speak to him about her complaint – and it’s the second time the authorities have had to get involved in their relationship."

As for what Steph's family make of the situation, they're said to be keen that the former couple decide to remain separated going forwards: “Her family really feel that this time they should call things a day for good, for everyone’s sake.”