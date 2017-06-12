Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'
Woah.
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 13:16
The ongoing saga between Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis has taken another dark turn after Jez has claimed that the mother of his child is now "dead to him."
After a lot of back and forth in their relationship, the final straw on Jez's part came when Steph allegedly criticised his late parents and cut up his entire wardrobe in a fit of rage. Woah.In a now-deleted post on Twitter, Jeremy revealed that all that speculation about their relationship being on rocks turned out to be true: "Cuts up my whole wardrobe slags my dead parents…manipulative f*ck. #over" he wrote.
In retaliation, Stephanie Davis's mum has also taken to Twitter to brand her daughter's now ex "malicious" and "beyond evil" amongst plenty of other none-too-flattering adjectives. Yikes."Finally after 16 months of hell the scumbag has shown his true colours! #beyondevil #malicious #noexcuses," she shared before quickly removing the message from her profile.
Oh boy. It looks like family events are set to be more awkward than ever.
