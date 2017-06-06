Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

The couple are already parents to six-month old Caben-Albi.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 16:09

Jeremy McConnell has revealed that he and Stephanie Davis are expecting their second child after claiming that the 24-year-old recently confirmed that she's pregnant. 

The couple are already parents to six-month old Caben-Albi, whose birth back in January prompted a paternity battle that resulted in Jez opting to take a DNA test on live TV. 

The pair have experienced ups and downs in their relationship ever since, with Steph recently being arrested for alleged GBH after a row broke out with Jez in an Enfield hotel. 

Goodnight and god bless ❤️ 🔐📙

Goodnight and god bless ❤️ 🔐📙

A post shared by I AM JEREMY (@jeremymcconnellcooke) on

Confirming their second pregnancy together, he told MailOnline: “She [Steph] just told me that she was pregnant. I was pretty shocked as it wasn’t planned, but to be honest I was excited. She told me that she was going to have a scan at the hospital later that afternoon.”

Jeremy then added that he was both surprised and pleased by the baby news: “The pregnancy was not planned and given our history together took me by surprise. I was pleased, but still in a bit of a shock.”

My super man❤ My hero❤

My super man❤ My hero❤

A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on

In a seperate interview with Metro.co.uk, Jez claimed that their latest clash escalated over a row about Steph's decision to smoke and drink alcohol while pregnant. 

"It all kicked off but the argument started because she was drinking and smoking when she knew she was pregnant. I was like, “what are you doing?” I was pissed off as anyone would be. She was erratic, just crazy," he claimed.  

Steph has yet to publicly comment on reports concerning her pregnancy, as Metropolitan Police confirm that the investigation into the alleged assault is still ongoing. 

 


 

