Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
But it's a nail-biting race between her, Clean Bandit, Demi Lovato and Anne-Marie...
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s run at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart could end this week with Jess Glynne making a move for No.1 this Friday. ‘I’ll Be There’ has been climbing steadily for the past few weeks and if sales continue the way they are, Jess could score her SEVENTH UK No.1 single.
Jess, with six chart-toppers to her name, already holds the record for the most UK No.1 singles by a female solo artist and this Friday she could extend that achievement even further. However it's going to be a nail-biting few days...
WATCH JESS' MIGHT-BE-NUMBER-1 MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'I'LL BE THERE' RIGHT HERE:
And it feels like yours was the only heart to break
When you come back home and all the lights are out
And you're getting used to no one else being around
Oh, oh, I'll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same
You're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame
When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart
And you see your spirit fading in the dark
Oh, oh, I'll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
When you're lost down the riverbank, I'll be there
When you're lost in the darkness, I'll be there
I'll be there when your heart is breaking
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
(I'll be there)
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there)
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there,
I'll be there for you (I'll be there, when tears are falling)
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there to ...? calling)
Oh, I swear,
I got enough love for two (I'll be there when your heart is breaking)
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
You'll never be alone
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
You'll never be alone
I'll be there for you
In today's Official Chart Update, ‘Solo’ by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato is also on the climb, currently at No.2 at this midweek stage and less than 1,000 combined sales and streams behind Glynne. Not only that Anne-Marie is holding strong at No.3 with '2002' just 300 combined sales behind 'Solo'!
Other climbers this week come from George Ezra who rises to No.4 with 'Shotgun' and Cardi B who climbs to No.9 with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on 'I Like It'.
Official Chart Update Top 5:
1. Jess Glynne - ‘I’ll Be There’
2. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - ‘Solo’
3. Anne-Marie - '2002'
4. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
5. Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'
