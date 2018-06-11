Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week

View the lyrics

When all the tears are rolling down your face

And it feels like yours was the only heart to break

When you come back home and all the lights are out

And you're getting used to no one else being around



Oh, oh, I'll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



I'll be there, I'll be there for you

I'll be there, I'll be there for you

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same

You're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame

When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart

And you see your spirit fading in the dark



Oh, oh, I'll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



I'll be there, I'll be there for you

I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



When you're lost down the riverbank, I'll be there

When you're lost in the darkness, I'll be there

I'll be there when your heart is breaking

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



(I'll be there)



I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there)

I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



I'll be there,

I'll be there for you (I'll be there, when tears are falling)

I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there to ...? calling)

Oh, I swear,

I got enough love for two (I'll be there when your heart is breaking)

You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you



I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

You'll never be alone

I'll be there for you



I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

You'll never be alone

I'll be there for you

Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com