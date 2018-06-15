Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single

She also just levelled a record with Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris...

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 18:00

She did it! Jess Glynne just hit No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with ‘I’ll Be There’.

Already holding the record for the most No.1 singles for a British female solo artist, Jess just extended her lead to seven UK No.1s! She also now joins Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris in notching up the most No.1 singles of any act this decade. Since 2010, they've all scored seven chart-toppers so far.

WATCH JESS GLYNNE'S OFFICIAL NUMBER 1 SINGLES HERE:

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Jess said: "I’m speechless! All I can say is thank you to everyone who has supported the song. I find it incredibly insane that I hold a record for the most Number 1s for a British female. It’s insane to think I’ve achieved that so early in my career. It’s not just me on all those songs – I have to thank everybody I’ve collaborated with."

Earlier this year Jess topped the chart alongside Rudimental, Macklemore and Dan Caplen on ‘These Days’ and has previously topped the chart with singles including 'Hold My Hand', 'Rather Be' with Clean Bandit and many more.

Credit: OfficialCharts.com

Jess saw off stiff competition this week from Clean Bandit, who've climbed to No.2 with 'Solo' featuring Demi Lovato with just 898 combined sales behind 'I'll Be There'. George Ezra continues to climb with 'Shotgun' - this week placing at No.4 - while Tom Walker makes a leap into the Top 10 with 'Leave A Light On' at No.8.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Jess Glynne - ‘I’ll Be There’
2. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
3. Anne-Marie - '2002'
4. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
5. Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Check out the latest Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 here.

Latest News

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound 2018
Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch
Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring

More From Jess Glynne

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Isle Of MTV Malta 2016
Jess Glynne
Jess Glynne's Official No.1 Singles
Jess Glynne
I'll Be There
Jess Glynne Press Pic
This Is Your Chance To Ask Jess Glynne Anything!
Yungen Ft. Jess Glynne - Mind On It - Music Video
Yungen
Mind On It (Ft. Jess Glynne) [Explicit]
Rudimental Ft. Jess Glyne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - These Days - Music Video
Rudimental
These Days (Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
Music
Lovebox Reveal 2017 Line Up Including Chase & Status, Solange, Jess Glynne & More
Music
Jess Glynne Nails Her 'One Big Moment' With Stunning Headline Show At London's O2 Arena
Music
Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit & More Set To Play Intimate London Shows All In The Name Of Charity
MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne
Hold My Hand (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016)
Music
Find Out Who's Playing On The MTV Stage At This Year's V Festival

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl