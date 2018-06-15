Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single

She did it! Jess Glynne just hit No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with ‘I’ll Be There’.

Already holding the record for the most No.1 singles for a British female solo artist, Jess just extended her lead to seven UK No.1s! She also now joins Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris in notching up the most No.1 singles of any act this decade. Since 2010, they've all scored seven chart-toppers so far.

WATCH JESS GLYNNE'S OFFICIAL NUMBER 1 SINGLES HERE:

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Jess said: "I’m speechless! All I can say is thank you to everyone who has supported the song. I find it incredibly insane that I hold a record for the most Number 1s for a British female. It’s insane to think I’ve achieved that so early in my career. It’s not just me on all those songs – I have to thank everybody I’ve collaborated with."

Earlier this year Jess topped the chart alongside Rudimental, Macklemore and Dan Caplen on ‘These Days’ and has previously topped the chart with singles including 'Hold My Hand', 'Rather Be' with Clean Bandit and many more.

Credit: OfficialCharts.com

Jess saw off stiff competition this week from Clean Bandit, who've climbed to No.2 with 'Solo' featuring Demi Lovato with just 898 combined sales behind 'I'll Be There'. George Ezra continues to climb with 'Shotgun' - this week placing at No.4 - while Tom Walker makes a leap into the Top 10 with 'Leave A Light On' at No.8.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Jess Glynne - ‘I’ll Be There’

2. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

3. Anne-Marie - '2002'

4. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

5. Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Check out the latest Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 here.