Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care

Jess Impiazzi won the hearts of viewers during her stints on both Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach, and now the babe has been hailed 'inspirational' after an emotional appearance on Loose Women.

The model opened up about some of the difficulties she has faced in the past, revealing her 13-month-old nephew died in her care within a few months of her mum going blind.

Speaking to the panel, which included Stacy Solomon and Ruth Langsford, Jess said: "I saw a bit of violence growing up. That was as it was."

Jess went on to recall the day she was accepted to theatre school, which started out as the best day of her life: "Then I got into the Italia Conti Theatre School. I got a scholarship for the college in 2006 and it was the best day of my life."

ITV/Loose Women

"Later on that day, my nephew died while I was looking after him with meningitis and septicemia," she continued.

She added: "The brilliance of that day was no longer, It just didn't mean anything anymore."

Jess went on to explain how her mum Debbie, who was in the Loose Women studio to support her, went blind just a few months later.

Was so lovely to be with the @loosewomen this morning - thanks for having me and thanks for all your lovely comments on here ♥️🎬🤸🏻‍♀️ — Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) March 7, 2018

"I got hit with depression I dropped out of school... I got back in and went back for rehearsals. My favourite teacher said my light had gone out. When you’re feeling like that, you can’t sing and dance. I didn’t want to see anyone and I just wanted to hide all the time."

Jess credited her mum for saving her from her depression.

Debbie, Jess's mum, praised her daughter for always being there for her after she went blind due to the rare condition, Uvueal Effusion Syndrome.

ITV/Loose Women

She said: "I was really pleased that she was there and she's always been there. She engaged, we went to the braille classes and she was up making tea helping them all."

She added: "At that time we were all going through sadness after losing my grandson and we pulled each other up and have ever since."

Unsurprisingly, Jess's appearance was followed by a whole heap of praise on social media, with one person tweeting: "Inspirational listening to @jess_impiazzi on @loosewomen talking about her fight with depression! Total respect Jess! 🙌 #MentalHealthAwareness."

What a inspirational young lady you are a credit to all who are going through a difficult time💞 — Margaret Glickman (@Papasmurfsmum) March 7, 2018

@jess_impiazzi what a wonderful interview with you and your Mum, such bubbly positive people and seeing everything you have both gone through, truly heartwarming 💖 — Z O E (@Lil_MiSi) March 7, 2018

So much respect for @jess_impiazzi after hearing her story 💜 — sophie powell (@sophiiiipowell) March 7, 2018

Just seen @jess_impiazzi interview on @loosewomen loved her interview she should become a regular on the panel that would be awesome #LooseWomen 😁👌 — Sakina L (@sakina_53) March 7, 2018

What an inspiration!