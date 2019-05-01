Channing Tatum Shares Fully Naked Snap After Losing A Bet To Jessie J

Channing Tatum just shared a very NSFW picture of himself and we should all be sending Jessie J a hamper of snacks and a bouquet of flowers to thank her for what she's done.

The actor revealed that he and girlfriend Jessica Cornish (her real name) had been playing a high-stakes game of Jenga, with the promise that the losing party would post a snap of the other person’s choice on Instagram.

After losing said bet, the 39-year-old actor logged into his account to post a picture of himself standing completely naked in a shower with only his hands covering his modesty.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again,” he wrote.

The image received an insane amount of attention online, with Jessie writing: “Sharing is caring” as everyone and their grandma liked the pic and left some seriously thirsty comments about his physique.

“She just became mad people’s hero,” one person said, as another added that their Jenga antics are probably the only good part of 2019: “No no, you keep playing Jenga. Sincerely, everyone.”

This comes after Channing penned the sweetest message for Jessie’s 31st birthday back in March.

"You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday baby."

Could he be any more perfect?