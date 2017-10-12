Jessie J

Jessie J Brings the Thunder with Brilliant Set at KOKO in London

The entire show was a masterpiece...

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 15:43

Last night Jessie J returned to London after two years away from the music scene, a time in which she has developed both her sound and herself.

The sold-out show was attended by all types of people - including Jessie's parents who came to watch her sing. And boy can she sing. After years of watching Jessie on the telly, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that this lady has an INCREDIBLE voice. What was so special about this gig though, wasn't just Jessie's voice but her emotional delivery and the message that she was putting across.

Mmm, yeah, yeah
I've carried this load for way too long
I couldn't let you go, under a spell of don't, don't, don't
Ego reaction
Guess I was holding up face
By saving your ass
You spent my money and I lost their faith

I screamed "Yes", you told me "Nah"
You fed me fear, I spoke to God
I was living my dreams through your eyes
Building my life on your lies, yeah

You just laughed when I cried
Think about that
Who lives the real sacrifice
Think about that
Think about that
Think about
Think about that, wow

All you disturb is my work and my patience
Years of grinding, you took it, you broke it
All cause you fake it
You wanna be famous
Say it, you wanna be famous
Using my juice
You were thirsty as fuck
Always late, always faded

I screamed "Yes", you told me "Nah"
You fed me fear, I spoke to God
I was living my dreams through your eyes
Building my life on your lies, yeah

You just laughed when I cried
Think about that
Who lives the real sacrifice
Think about that
Think about that
Think about
Think about that
Think about that
Think about that

Think about that time when you blamed me
Think about that time when I called you up
And I said I needed saving
Think about that time when you said you cared
You were lying, try'na phaze me
Think about that time when I got sick
And you made me go on stage
Think about that time when you used my fate
To stack up on your paper
Think about that time you told my label lies, you said "She's crazy"
Think about the fact they see it now
You're a shark, a cheat, a traitor
(A shark, a cheat, a traitor)

Think about that
Think about that
Think about (hey)
Think about it
Think about it (oh, no)
Think about that (yeah)
Think about that
Writer(s): Jessica Cornish, Darhyl Camper

Jessie J is known for her pop bangers, such as ‘Price Tag’, ‘Domino’ and ‘It’s My Party’, but we also know her for her ability to write a heartbreaking ballad or two. Last night, Jessie opened the show with the beautiful 'Who You Are' which she took her time with, easing the crowd into the show. This song set the tone for what turned out to be a celebration of being who you are and loving each other when it's increasingly easy not to.

Between songs, and especially before the deeper tracks like 'Nobody's Perfect' and her cover of Michael Jackson's 'Earth Song', Jessie spoke to the crowd earnestly about what the songs mean to her and her fans. She reminded us to spread love, be ourselves and not let our "size become a trend", all of which created a wonderfully inclusive atmosphere.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie J has the great quality of making a sold-out gig feel intimate. A brilliant example of this was when she asked the audience if any of them could sing and then invited two people who answered onstage. Together they sang ‘Flashlight’, the track Jessie wrote and released for the Pitch Perfect 2 soundtrack.

In moments like this it’s easy to forget that Jessie is a megastar. When she spoke to the crowd she felt like the best friend you go to for help. It seems that Jessie feels this way too, as she asked for the house lights to be left up for the rest of the gig so that she could see her audience. She wanted to be able to connect with us and us with her.

As well as the old favourites, Jessie played some of her amazing new tracks which hint at great things to come. Her first release from new album R.O.S.E., 'Think About That', shows a more patient side to Jessie, who took her time with the performance. It's a sexy, sleek song which is gentler than some of her old material and the crowd loved it. Current single 'Not My Ex' was an exciting addition to the setlist, showing Jessie is leaving the past behind her to become the artist that she is meant to be.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie ended the gig with her corker of a debut single ‘Do It Like A Dude’. Although this is her oldest song, she kept it fresh on stage, encouraging solos from her incredible band for a rocky remix. She also mixed a bit of ‘Who You Are’ into the end of ‘Do It Like A Dude’, which was a satisfyingly cyclical finish. It might be true that ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ but Jessie J is pretty close. 

Words: Katie Giff

