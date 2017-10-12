Jessie J Brings the Thunder with Brilliant Set at KOKO in London

Last night Jessie J returned to London after two years away from the music scene, a time in which she has developed both her sound and herself.

The sold-out show was attended by all types of people - including Jessie's parents who came to watch her sing. And boy can she sing. After years of watching Jessie on the telly, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that this lady has an INCREDIBLE voice. What was so special about this gig though, wasn't just Jessie's voice but her emotional delivery and the message that she was putting across.

View the lyrics Mmm, yeah, yeah

I've carried this load for way too long

I couldn't let you go, under a spell of don't, don't, don't

Ego reaction

Guess I was holding up face

By saving your ass

You spent my money and I lost their faith



I screamed "Yes", you told me "Nah"

You fed me fear, I spoke to God

I was living my dreams through your eyes

Building my life on your lies, yeah



You just laughed when I cried

Think about that

Who lives the real sacrifice

Think about that

Think about that

Think about

Think about that, wow



All you disturb is my work and my patience

Years of grinding, you took it, you broke it

All cause you fake it

You wanna be famous

Say it, you wanna be famous

Using my juice

You were thirsty as fuck

Always late, always faded



I screamed "Yes", you told me "Nah"

You fed me fear, I spoke to God

I was living my dreams through your eyes

Building my life on your lies, yeah



You just laughed when I cried

Think about that

Who lives the real sacrifice

Think about that

Think about that

Think about

Think about that

Think about that

Think about that



Think about that time when you blamed me

Think about that time when I called you up

And I said I needed saving

Think about that time when you said you cared

You were lying, try'na phaze me

Think about that time when I got sick

And you made me go on stage

Think about that time when you used my fate

To stack up on your paper

Think about that time you told my label lies, you said "She's crazy"

Think about the fact they see it now

You're a shark, a cheat, a traitor

(A shark, a cheat, a traitor)



Think about that

Think about that

Think about (hey)

Think about it

Think about it (oh, no)

Think about that (yeah)

Writer(s): Jessica Cornish, Darhyl Camper

Jessie J is known for her pop bangers, such as ‘Price Tag’, ‘Domino’ and ‘It’s My Party’, but we also know her for her ability to write a heartbreaking ballad or two. Last night, Jessie opened the show with the beautiful 'Who You Are' which she took her time with, easing the crowd into the show. This song set the tone for what turned out to be a celebration of being who you are and loving each other when it's increasingly easy not to.

Between songs, and especially before the deeper tracks like 'Nobody's Perfect' and her cover of Michael Jackson's 'Earth Song', Jessie spoke to the crowd earnestly about what the songs mean to her and her fans. She reminded us to spread love, be ourselves and not let our "size become a trend", all of which created a wonderfully inclusive atmosphere.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie J has the great quality of making a sold-out gig feel intimate. A brilliant example of this was when she asked the audience if any of them could sing and then invited two people who answered onstage. Together they sang ‘Flashlight’, the track Jessie wrote and released for the Pitch Perfect 2 soundtrack.

In moments like this it’s easy to forget that Jessie is a megastar. When she spoke to the crowd she felt like the best friend you go to for help. It seems that Jessie feels this way too, as she asked for the house lights to be left up for the rest of the gig so that she could see her audience. She wanted to be able to connect with us and us with her.

As well as the old favourites, Jessie played some of her amazing new tracks which hint at great things to come. Her first release from new album R.O.S.E., 'Think About That', shows a more patient side to Jessie, who took her time with the performance. It's a sexy, sleek song which is gentler than some of her old material and the crowd loved it. Current single 'Not My Ex' was an exciting addition to the setlist, showing Jessie is leaving the past behind her to become the artist that she is meant to be.

Credit: Getty Images

Jessie ended the gig with her corker of a debut single ‘Do It Like A Dude’. Although this is her oldest song, she kept it fresh on stage, encouraging solos from her incredible band for a rocky remix. She also mixed a bit of ‘Who You Are’ into the end of ‘Do It Like A Dude’, which was a satisfyingly cyclical finish. It might be true that ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ but Jessie J is pretty close.

Words: Katie Giff

