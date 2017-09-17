Jessie J

Jessie J Reveals Health Scare Stopped Her Making Music For The Past Two Years

The chart topper has had a tough couple of years

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 11:43

Jessie J has been battling a secret illness for the past two years – with the mystery condition taking her out of the music industry for that time.

The chart topping star is about to make her music comeback – but has revealed a health scare left her unable to write anything since her 2015 track, Flashlight.

“In the two years that I did The Voice in Australia, I was diagnosed with some health issues that I’m not ready to talk about that I had to really face as a woman,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I also lost my grandparents and didn’t have time to grieve. The hardest part about being an artist is that you have to open your wounds to heal other people’s and you don’t often get the time to heal your own,” she explained.

View the lyrics

Jessie – who has been open in the past about a heart condition that she suffers from – added that she found it hard to get her mind into the right place so she could write music again.

“I needed to be with my real feelings. I wasn’t writing because I didn’t want to make music that escaped me from that,” she said - hinting her upcoming new album will delve into her struggles.

WATCH! 7 Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Latest News

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Ed Sheeran Forced To Cancel US Gig Over Violent Protest Fears

So Jennifer Lawrence Once Auditioned To Play A Lead Role In Gossip Girl

Rob Kardashian’s Break-Up With Blac Chyna Just Got A Lot More Expensive

Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Won Back Liam Hemsworth When They Split Up

Jessie J Reveals Health Scare Stopped Her Making Music For The Past Two Years

Amber Davies Is Sick Of 'Jealous' Former Love Island Stars Hating On Her And Kem

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum

Vicky Pattison Says She Almost Killed Joe Swash With Her Awful Driving

Kylie Jenner has released three new lip kit colours

Get Ready For Three New Kylie Jenner Matte Lip Kits

Kim Kardashian has shared her trick to looking perfectly glowing all the time

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Revealed How She Looks Perfectly Glowing All The Time

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break from acting to take up pottery

Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking A Break From Acting And You Won’t Believe What She’s Doing Instead

Sophie Kasaei puts her hair extensions back in ahead of Geordie Shore filming

Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Hair Extensions Back In Now Her Hair Feels Healthier Again

Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei filming together again on secret project

Sophie Kasaei Says That Filming New TV Show With Charlotte Crosby Was ‘Like Old Times’ 

Love Islands Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes are about to sign a record deal

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes In Talks To Sign A Record Deal

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Geordie Shore stars show up to support Aaron Chalmers at his second MMA fight

Geordie Shore Family Support Aaron Chalmers At Knockout MMA Fight

Sam Smith's 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Is His Sixth UK Number One

Miley Cyrus Returned To Live Lounge And Performed 'See You Again' In The Year 2017

Sampha Wins Mercury Prize 2017 For 'Process'

Dylan O'Brien Reveals He Struggled With Panic Attacks After Maze Runner Set Injury

More From Jessie J

Celebrity

Jessie J Reveals Health Scare Stopped Her Making Music For The Past Two Years

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Jessie J Leaves Her Fans Stunned With Her Wild New Hairstyle

Music

These Are The Best Selling British Songs Of The Decade So Far...

Music

Jessie J Reckons The UK Doesn’t Appreciate Her Singing As Much As America Does, Apparently

Celebrity

Jessie J Inadvertently Dancing To The Ketchup Song Is The Only Meme That Will Get You Through The Day

The Vamps

MTV News | We Commemorate Peace One Day With The Vamps, Jessie J & More!

MTV Review: Jessie J Lights Up Somerset House After Announcing She’ll Soon Be Taking A Break

Jessie J And Delta Goodrem Clash On Set Of The Voice Australia (And It's Really Awkward)

Demi Lovato Hits Back At Katy Perry & Jessie J Comparisons Over Her Epic New Single

Oh No! Jessie J Is 'In A Lot Of Pain' In Hospital

Wait, Why Is Jessie J Lying In A Hospital Bed?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore
Celebrity

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Geordie Shore stars show up to support Aaron Chalmers at his second MMA fight
Celebrity

Geordie Shore Family Support Aaron Chalmers At Knockout MMA Fight

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei filming together again on secret project
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Says That Filming New TV Show With Charlotte Crosby Was ‘Like Old Times’ 

Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!