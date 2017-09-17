Jessie J Reveals Health Scare Stopped Her Making Music For The Past Two Years

Jessie J has been battling a secret illness for the past two years – with the mystery condition taking her out of the music industry for that time.

The chart topping star is about to make her music comeback – but has revealed a health scare left her unable to write anything since her 2015 track, Flashlight.

“In the two years that I did The Voice in Australia, I was diagnosed with some health issues that I’m not ready to talk about that I had to really face as a woman,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I also lost my grandparents and didn’t have time to grieve. The hardest part about being an artist is that you have to open your wounds to heal other people’s and you don’t often get the time to heal your own,” she explained.

Jessie – who has been open in the past about a heart condition that she suffers from – added that she found it hard to get her mind into the right place so she could write music again.

“I needed to be with my real feelings. I wasn’t writing because I didn’t want to make music that escaped me from that,” she said - hinting her upcoming new album will delve into her struggles.

