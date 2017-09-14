Jessie Ware Debuts New Glasshouse Track Called 'Alone' and It's Stunning
The 'Say You Love Me' singer's new album is shaping up to be one of the best of the year...
Jessie Ware is back and she means business. After taking a break from music to give birth, the singer is finally ready to go into full promo mode. Her new singles 'Midnight' and 'Selfish Love' are out now and her album Glasshouse is coming this October.
On top of that she's just released another song from the upcoming project. 'Alone' is out now.
Jessie first debuted 'Alone' live at a recent series of intimate gigs in Islington last week.
Annie Mac then premiered it on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record in the world last night and Jessie released the track today. Yes. There is a brand new Jessie Ware single out now and you can download and stream it on all of the usual platforms.
'Alone' is a gorgeous ballad about giving into love, a proper lighters in the air anthem.
The new single comes just one day after Jessie revealed the full Glasshouse tracklist.
'Alone' features alongside brand new songs including 'First Time, 'Hearts' and 'Sam'.
'Sam' is cowritten by Ed Sheeran and is Jessie's "most confessional song to date".
Glasshouse is set to be released on October 20th this year.
We cannot wait to hear it in full.
Words: Sam Prance
