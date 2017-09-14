Jessie Ware Debuts New Glasshouse Track Called 'Alone' and It's Stunning

Jessie Ware is back and she means business. After taking a break from music to give birth, the singer is finally ready to go into full promo mode. Her new singles 'Midnight' and 'Selfish Love' are out now and her album Glasshouse is coming this October.

On top of that she's just released another song from the upcoming project. 'Alone' is out now.

View the lyrics Baby let's be honest about this

There's only room for one in your heart

So tell me darling, why are we like this?

I must admit that I kind of like it



Oh, you're acting sweet

I know what that means

All these games we play

Always end the same



Selfish love, why do I do these things?

I break you down, just to get my way

Selfish love, darlin' you do it too

You tell me lies and I bend the truth



And I, I know

That I can't get enough

Selfish love



Baby now it feels like we're dancing

Touching bullets, now ain't that romantic?

Take what I want, but you want me to take it

I only give love and I want to make it



Oh, you're acting sweet

I know what that means

All these games we play

Always end the same



Selfish love, why do I do these things?

I break you down, just to get my way

Selfish love, darlin' you do it too

You tell me lies and I bend the truth



And I, I know

That I can't get enough

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love



Oh, you're acting sweet

And I know what that means

Selfish love

Oh, you're acting sweet

And I know what means



Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love



Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love

Selfish love Writer(s): Jessica Ware, Nathan Perez, Benjamin Joseph Levin, Magnus Hoiberg, Ross Jacob Golan, Ammar Malik, Ryan B. Tedder Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Jessie first debuted 'Alone' live at a recent series of intimate gigs in Islington last week.

Annie Mac then premiered it on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record in the world last night and Jessie released the track today. Yes. There is a brand new Jessie Ware single out now and you can download and stream it on all of the usual platforms.

'Alone' is a gorgeous ballad about giving into love, a proper lighters in the air anthem.

The new single comes just one day after Jessie revealed the full Glasshouse tracklist.

'Alone' features alongside brand new songs including 'First Time, 'Hearts' and 'Sam'.

'Sam' is cowritten by Ed Sheeran and is Jessie's "most confessional song to date".

Glasshouse is set to be released on October 20th this year.

We cannot wait to hear it in full.

Words: Sam Prance

